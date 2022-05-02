Recipe: Vidalia Onion Sausage with Carolina Mustard Sauce

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup minced Vidalia onions

2 tablespoons Rouses olive oil

1½ pounds Rouses fresh Vidalia onion sausage, grilled until internal temperature reaches 165ºF

2 cups Rouses yellow mustard

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup white vinegar, plus more if needed

¼ cup Rouses honey

1 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

STEPS:

1. Sauté the onions in oil until the onions are translucent. Mix the remaining ingredients (except the cooked sausage) together in a saucepan.

2. Bring the liquid to a boil, then immediately reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes to blend the ingredients and reduce the liquid. More vinegar may be added to reach your desired consistency. Add the sautéed onions to the saucepan, and stir to incorporate.

3. Serve warm mustard sauce with grilled sausage.

---

