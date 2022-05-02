Three stabbed following fight between juveniles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On April 30th, 2022 at approximately 8:23 p.m. police were dispatched to 111 Espejo Street in reference to three females suffering stab wounds.

The three victims were all transported to University Hospital for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile female victim advised she was in a physical altercation with another juvenile female. Mobile Police said after the fight Melvina Gamble (49 year old female and mother of the juvenile opponent) went to the juvenile victim’s residence on Espejo Street and instigated another fight.

During the altercation -- investigator say Gamble produced a pocketknife and cut all three victims before fleeing the scene.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

---

