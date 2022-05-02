Warm and humid is how we go into May

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The warm and humid conditions look like they’re here to stay and you’ll feel that today and for most of this week. Many spots are in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m., and you can expect temperatures to climb to the upper 80s yet again. As for rain chances, we could use some widespread rain to help with the climbing of the rain deficits but the only rain we’ll be dealing with today and for most of this week will be scattered based. This means that only some of you will see showers and storms but most of you will not. For now, it looks like the best chance for widespread rain will come on Friday with the rain coverage reaching 50%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all week with mornings in the mid to upper 60s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.