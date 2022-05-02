A few widely scattered t-showers popped up long I-65 this afternoon. These showers fired up along the sea breeze and were fueled by abundant moisture. The atmosphere looks more stable Tuesday through Thursday. Expect temperatures to continue to run well above average. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60′s with daytime highs in the upper 80′s this week.

A surface front will bring our next good rain chance on Friday. We should see drier conditions for the weekend, especially Sunday. There is no sign in a change in the temperature pattern. Things are trending warmer than average through late next week. The rip current risk will remain moderate this week. We could see a high risk by Friday along the front.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.