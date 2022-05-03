Alabama to simulate I-65 lane reversal from Mobile to Montgomery Wednesday

Advertise With Us
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama will hold a hurricane preparation lane-reversal simulation along more than 150 miles of interstate Wednesday, but there should be no traffic impacts.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, the Emergency Management Agency and local agencies will conduct the simulation along I-65 from Mobile to Montgomery.

The practice of reversing lanes, called “contraflow,” is an annual exercise done by agencies in preparation should the need for an actual evacuation be required.

In the event of an evacuation situation, ALDOT would convert all lanes on I-65 to the northbound direction from Mobile to Montgomery in order to allow maximum evacuation from the coast.

Despite not having an impact on traffic, authorities are asking drivers to keep a safe distance from any work crews who are working along the interstate during the practice.

