Daphne may be seeing a property tax increase

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne residents may soon see a rise in taxes. The city council voted unanimously to push forward with a 3-mill property tax increase to help schools.

However, it’s not official yet. The school board must approve it, and then Daphne citizens will have a chance to vote on it in the fall.

According to Mayor LeJeune, this could lead to more than a million dollars of additional funding that goes directly to Daphne schools.

Fairhope, Spanish Fort, and Robertsdale have already implemented this tax, and Mayor LeJeune hopes Daphne will see the same success and residents will be in favor.

“You’re already seeing some of the benefits from Fairhope with them being named one of the top schools in the state, so in Daphne, we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make our schools the best for our citizens, for our kids,” said Mayor LeJeune.

He also said if citizens vote to approve the tax in September, then later decisions will be made on exactly how this money will be spent within the schools.

