ESCO: Body found in wooded area near Marlane Drive

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon.

They found the body in a wooded area right near a busy road in the Bellview community.

At this point, officers don’t know how long the body was there at the scene on Marlane Drive. The crime scene unit also responded.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office told FOX10 that this area has a big homeless population, but it’s unclear if that has anything to do with the situation.

At this time the Sheriff’s office is the only one conducting this investigation.

