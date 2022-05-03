MCSO on scene of fatal deputy-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that a deputy shot one person off Eastland Drive near Lott Road in Eight Mile. FOX10 has been told that the suspect has died.

No deputies were injured.

The Major Crimes Unit is now on the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will more details as they become available.

