The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Mobile Youth Espys was formulated on the basis of giving back to young athletes in Mobile and surrounding areas. To do this we have built this platform to celebrate the success of young athletes by rewarding them with a weekend of events honoring their hard work and dedication.

One of our top events is our award show. Due to the hazards of COVID-19 last year, we broadcasted the show on a virtual platform which brought in a large viewing radius and multiple varieties of watchers throughout the lower Alabama area. In the process of this upcoming year’s event, we have accumulated close to 30,000 votes in the player selection process, which is more than double the number collected from the previous year.

The Mobile Youth Espy Weekend will consist of the following events:

June 2nd – College Tour (Athletes will take a tour around the football facilities at South Alabama)

June 3rd – Player Kickback

June 4th – Espy Challenge & Games

June 5th – Mobile Youth Epsys Award Show

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.