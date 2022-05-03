Mobile’s YES program aims to empower youth

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is taking applications for its YES program -- which stands for Youth Empowered for Success.

The program is opened to 16-to-24-year-old students looking for a part-time summer job. It begins June 1 and goes until June 30.

The program is designed to provide young people access to available resources to assist in education, life and job skills training among other things.

The application deadline is this Friday. Visit the YES program website to apply.

--

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.