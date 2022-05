Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism is excited to host the NCSS Beach Volleyball Tournament this year. Chelsey spoke to event organizers about the tournament.

It kicks off May 4-8th, 2022 at Gulf Place Public Beach (behind The Hangout). Day passed are $25, courtside are $3, weekend passes are $55/$85 courtside.

For more information and tickets, visit this website.

