President Biden visiting Alabama today

TROY, Ala. (WALA) - President Joe Biden will land in Alabama today -- his first visit to the state since he was elected.

The president is coming to Alabama to thank the workers in Troy for manufacturing the Javelin anti-tank missiles. Those lethal weapons are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Alabama is a historically Republican voting state. Some political experts do not believe the president’s visit will impact voters during the election season.

Troy University political science professor Steven Taylor says with this being an election year, it’s not surprising that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republicans are not meeting the president on this trip.

“There is a little more of a muted response because of the partisan implications of a particular politician coming to visit,” Taylor said. “And I just think that’s part of our times right now, that we see in some ways the party affiliation of the president before we see the president’s office.”

Taylor says by highlighting Troy and the work there on javelin missiles, Biden is shining a positive light on the region.

