Rape suspect arrested after foot pursuit by Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail today on rape and other charges, jail records show.

The Mobile Police Department said it was shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 1500 block of Plover Street in reference to a sexual assault. They discovered that a known man unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Investigators said the suspect, Gabriel Madison, had remained on the scene, but he fled on foot when officers attempted to take him into custody. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended, they said.

Madison is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree attempted rape, attempting to elude, second-degree burglary and second-degree promoting prison contraban.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.