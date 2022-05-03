Advertise With Us
Recipe: Tony’s Chili Mexican Casserole & Kicked Up Mexican Rice

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Chef Gaye from Tony Chachere’s is getting us ready for Cinco de Mayo with two great Mexican recipes!

Tony’s Chili Mexican Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 box Tony Chachere’s Chili Mix
  • 1½ pounds ground beef
  • 15 taco shells, pieces or tortilla chips
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 (6 ounce) can sliced black olives (optional)
  • 1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles
  • 1/2 cup jalapeños, sliced
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • chopped tomato
  • sour cream
  • guacamole or avocado slices

STEPS:

Cook ground beef and drain. Prepare chili mix with ground beef. Spray bottom of 13 x 9 casserole dish with cooking spray. Layer tortilla chips on the bottom. Place some of chili beef on top. Layer onions, then olives, chilis and repeat. Place cheese on top. Sprinkle jalapeños on top. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

Tony’s Kicked up Mexican Rice

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 1 medium red pepper, minced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 box Tony Chachere’s Spanish Rice or Yellow Rice
  • 1/2 cup Rotel tomatoes, drained
  • 1 medium jalapeño pepper, minced
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • ½ cup cilantro, minced

STEPS:

Heat oil in pot. Add onion, red pepper, garlic, cumin. Sauté for a few minutes. Add Rice, water, tomatoes, jalapeño and corn. Cover and cook for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro if desired. Serve.

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Tony Chachere’s was started almost 100 years ago by the “Ole Master” of Cajun Cuisine, with his now world famous “Creole Seasoning”. The business continued to grow, and now produces a variety of products including: marinades (injectable and pourable), quick fix rice dinner mixes – jambalaya, gumbo, dirty rice, red beans and rice; new seasonings such as: salt free, more spice, spice n herbs; and even a Bloody Mary mix. The business continues to be owned and operated by the Chachere family.

INFORMATION ON CHEF:

Gaye Sandoz is corporate media chef for Tony Chachere’s. She has more than 33 years experience in the food business, including food research and development, food recipes and cookbooks. She appears often on TV cooking segments, including national TV and QVC. BS degree in dietetics and completed graduate work at the University of Mississippi and LSU.

SPECIAL EVENT:

As a “thank you” for your viewers, a free cookbook is available.

“THE BASICS OF CREOLE COOKING”

Call: 888-827-3653 888-8CREOLE

---

