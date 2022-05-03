Advertise With Us
Semmes man dies following Howells Ferry Road crash

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash April has claimed the life of a 68-year-old Semmes man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Willie Ray Everett Jr. succumbed to his injuries Friday at University Hospital, where he was transported following the crash that occurred about 1:28 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

He was seriously injured when the 1999 Ford F150 he was driving left the road way and struck a tree, according to State Troopers. ALEA said he was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred on Howells Ferry Road approximately five miles west of Mobile. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

