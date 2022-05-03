Some Mobile citizens, council members push to separate annexation and redistricting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City leaders are dealing with two issues that are coming head to head – redistricting and annexation.

They are intertwined in a lot of ways, but some City Council members and residents argued Tuesday they should be separated.

“We are opposed to annexation at this point,” said the Rev. Sanford Davis, pastor of AME Zion Church in Mobile. “We’re asking you in good faith to deal with redistricting.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, however, urged his colleagues to tackle both issues simultaneously.

“The two issues, obviously, go hand in hand,” he said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “The two issues make us stronger.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has indicated he intends to press forward with another attempt to expand the city’s borders after a 2019 effort to do so failed to get enough council support. He argues that boosting the city’s population beyond the 200,000 threshold would bolster the city’s tax base and open up millions of dollars in additional federal grand money.

Jones hammered that same theme Tuesday, pointing to disparity in funds delivered to Mobile and the city of Birmingham. Mobile got $58 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, while Birmingham – which exceeds Mobile by fewer than 14,000 residents but is on the other side of the 200,000 population line – got $148 million.

Jones said losing out on that additional money cost the majority-black neighborhoods with the oldest infrastructure.

“That’s where the funds would have gone,” he said.

Carroll said that is misleading since grants are temporary.

“ARPA funds never would exist without a pandemic,” he said. “You’re creating a pandemic in people’s minds.”

A cadre of pastors and other residents who have spoken regularly at council meetings showed up against Tuesday. The Rev. Cleveland McFarland told council members that the city should shelve annexation.

“This is disappointing, to say the least,” he said. “With that said, if annexation is truly on the table, it is critical that you remember that any annexation must reflect the 2020 census.”

Otherwise, McFarland added, it will be clear that the effort is “an attempt to prevent a black community from being finally represented.”

Stimpson’s chief of staff, James Barber, told FOX10 News that it was not the administration pushing to link annexation and redistricting.

“The annexation issue actually came up as part of the redistricting discussions among the city councilors,” he said. “And so, it was really some of the city councilors that approached us about what would redistricting look like with an annexation proposal?”

Carroll said he is open to annexation but added that it must come after the city completes redistricting. But he echoed McFarland in saying that any new neighborhoods added to the city should be “proportional” in their demographics. He argued that annexation would not only increase revenue; it also would add to city government’s responsibilities. He pointed to unmet needs in parts of Theodore and Mobile Terrace that Mobile annexed during former Mayor Sam Jones’ tenure.

“We still have promises that we haven’t kept from that annexation,” he said.

While the city has discretion over whether to seek to expand its borders, it must complete redistricting by Aug. 12 under state law.

The map introduced by Stimpson would create a fourth majority-black district, District 7, represented by Gina Gregory since 2005. But critics have argued that the black voting-age population, 50.6 percent, is not high enough to ensure African-Americans can elect the council member of their choice.

“As drawn, we don’t have a fourth (majority-black) district that is sustainable,” Carroll said.

Carroll has introduced two alternatives developed by Zachary Mahafza, a mapmaker hired by the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center. The organization led a discussion of those plans at a meeting of the council’s Administrative Services Committee. Both maps keep the basic framework of the mayor’s plan but increase the black population of District 7 by swapping some of its majority-white sections for majority-black neighborhoods in District 1.

One map would have a black voting-age population of 54.2 percent; in the other, it would be 53.2 percent.

The maps, however, show District 1 Councilman Cory Penn cut out of this own district. Mahafza said it would an error that is easily corrected by shifting about 125 residents. Penn said he was not sure that would be sufficient since it would leave his house on the very edge of the district.

“People five houses down won’t be able to vote for me?” he said.

Gregory expressed some concerns of her own. She said the plan would take the Village of Spring Hill out of her district.

“Communities of interest is important,” she said. “And they don’t necessarily want their voice diminished, either.”

The alternative proposals will be tweaked again, both to ensure that Penn’s home remains in District 1 and to reconcile discrepancies with the figures in the mayor’s plan. In addition, several council members said they want a study to measure how racially polarized voting patterns are in the city. If the council cannot muster five votes for a different plan by Aug. 12, the mayor’s map automatically will take effect.

