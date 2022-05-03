Storms return Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A few widely scattered thundershowers popped up well to the north and west of Interstate 65 this afternoon. These showers fired up along the sea breeze and were fueled by abundant moisture.

The atmosphere looks more stable Wednesday and Thursday. However, a stray shower remains possible both days.

Expect temperatures to continue to run well above average. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s with daytime highs in the upper 80s this week.

A surface front will bring our next good rain chance on Friday. We should see drier conditions for the weekend, especially Sunday for Mother’s Day.

There is no sign of a change in the temperature pattern. Things are trending warmer than average through late next week.

The rip current risk will remain moderate this week. We could see a high risk by Friday along the front.

