Sunny Side Theater presents ‘Annie Jr.’

The following information was provided by event organizers:

“Annie Jr” tells the classic heartwarming tale of Little Orphan Annie and her amazing adventures in the streets of NYC in the 1930′s. This timeless story has been presented numerous times in Mobile – but never with such an incredibly talented and large cast. With over 110 performers and a tech crew consisting of only students, Sunny Side is certainly earning its reputation as Mobile’s place to go if you want to be in a play! Their policy of never turning away anyone based on talent or finances shines through in this diverse cast representing over 30 Mobile schools with kids ranging in ages from 4 – 18. The cast also boasts a large number of seniors – performing for their final time on the Sunny Side Stage! Performances are at Joe Jefferson Playhouse, 11 South Carlen Street. Tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors & students, and $7 kids 12 and under

Tickets can be purchased at https://our.show/sst/annie

Sunny Side Theater performs its musicals at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

