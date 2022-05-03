A very humid morning to start Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid morning out there with many spots in the low 70s as of 5 a.m. We’re expecting to see another day with unseasonably warm weather. Highs will continue to hit the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and for the next several afternoons. Mornings will stay in the mid to upper 60s every day through early next week. We could use some widespread rain, but it doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon. Rain chances will stay very low through Thursday which means only some of you will pick up a pop up shower. The best coverage for rain and storms will arrive on Friday, but we should be dry for Mother’s Day Sunday. If you have plans with Mom, plan on it being hot with highs near 90 degrees.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.