Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Alabama church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ on endangered places list

Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops this year’s list of endangered historic places from the...
Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops this year’s list of endangered historic places from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An Alabama church that was at the center of the voting rights movement in the 1960s is now eaten up by termites and damaged by water leaks.

Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops this year’s list of endangered historic places from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., works to highlight and preserve sites that are in danger of being lost.

A Brown Chapel member says the church shut down at the start of the pandemic, and members found extensive damage when they returned.

The building was constructed in 1908 and was the starting point for voting rights marches in 1965.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 7
ECSO: Man flips car after trying to check into resort with fake ID
ECSO: Man flips car after trying to check into resort with fake ID
3 arrested during Prichard drug bust
3 arrested during drug bust in Prichard
Arrest made in Dollar General stabbing
Arrest made in Dollar General stabbing
Inching along -- Spire's gas line expansion is underway near Spanish Fort. Back around the...
Spire relocating gopher tortoises discovered in path of expansion project