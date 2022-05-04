Alabama corrections officer and inmate considered ‘dangerous,’ US Marshal Service says

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - The U.S. Marshals Service is calling the Alabama corrections officer and inmate who have been missing since Friday “dangerous,” according to a release posted on their website.

Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, one that inmates called “special.” That relationship has been confirmed through independent investigation, WAFF reported.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service released a statement that says the two may be driving a 2007 Ford Edge with a gold or copper look to it. There may be damage to the left rear bumper.

The two are considered armed and dangerous, and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun. Authorities said not to approach them if you see them.

The U.S. Marshals service has identified the vehicle that the fugitives are possibly driving.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced Monday at a press conference that an arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

She is charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree in connection with capital murder suspect Casey White. The maximum time in prison is 10 years with a $15,000 fine.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said he is shocked and disappointed as more information develops about the incident.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life. I really mean it,” Connolly said. “If we needed something from the jail, she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Officials say that Casey White is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio, and the leg shackles and handcuffs,” Singleton said.

Detectives also believe Vicky White has her phone, but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” Singleton said.

Vicky White sold her home a month ago, and authorities are looking through her finances to see if there is anything unusual.

“We’ve had the Secret Service helping us with some of that kind of stuff. They’re working on that angle of it.” Singleton said. “We’re assuming she’s got some cash.”

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting

Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since Friday, which was Vicky White’s last day of work before she was set to retire. Vicky White said she was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation. Singleton confirmed that no mental health evaluation existed. Investigators said there is no doubt that Vicky White aided and abetted Casey White with his escape.

Shortly before her disappearance, Vicky White said she had also planned to get medical care because she wasn’t feeling well, but she never arrived.

The vehicle in which the two departed Friday morning was found at a shopping center in Lauderdale County later that afternoon.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a series of crimes and was awaiting a capital murder trial. He is 6-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 330 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Vicky White is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities said Vicky White violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting inmates. The policy was put in place when Casey White was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was planning to escape.

The Marshals Service said people with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vicky White.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.