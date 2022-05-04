Crash involving charter bus blocks northbound Alabama 21 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:39 this morning has caused road blockage. The crash involves a charter bus which has the northbound lane of Alabama 21 at Wayside Drive completely blocked, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly, ALEA said.

