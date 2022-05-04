Duran Duran, Dolly Parton among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

(Gray News) - It looks like Dolly Parton is getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after all.

The star, known best for being a country icon, has been listed among the 2022 inductees. After earlier saying she didn’t want to be inducted, she recently decided she was OK with the honor.

There are also a fair amount of stars from the MTV era of the ’80s in this year’s group, including Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics.

This year’s inductees are, in the performer category: Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Receiving music excellence awards are Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.

Early influence awardees are Elizabeth Cotten and Harry Belafonte.

Honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award are Allen Gruman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson.

The rock hall said artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction to be eligible.

The induction ceremony will happen Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

