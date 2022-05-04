Advertise With Us
Eric Erdman on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
Eric Erdman joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to perform live. He is hosting an album release party on May 27 at Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S Carlen St Mobile , Alabama). A full band of musicians will be there with Eric’s favorite singer/songwriter, Ross Newell, performing as well.

For more information, watch the clip above.

GET TICKETS NOW:

https://www.bigtickets.com/e/eric-erdman/enough-release-party

