Go Red for Women Luncheon set Friday

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WALA) - Start planning an outfit and make sure it is red. The American Heart Association is hosting the Go Red for Women Luncheon this Friday, May 6.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with chair of the event, Claire McCarron, to talk more about it.

