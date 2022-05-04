Healthy Living with USA Health: Melanoma & Skin Cancer Awareness Month

The month of May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Casey Daniel, Ph.D., M.P.H. is an associate professor of family medicine at USA College of Medicine and joined Joe ad Chelsey on Studio10 with more information. She confirms or denies the following statements in the clip above.

1. Darker skinned people can’t get skin cancer.

2. Bad sunburns in childhood raise your risk of skin cancer later in life.

3. Indoor tanning isn’t risky.

4. Having a tan is healthy.

5. A “base tan” can help protect your skin from the sun.

6. Makeup can help protect your skin.

7. Window glass protects skin from UV rays.

8. White clothing provides more sun protection than dark or bright clothing.

9. Most melanomas are found on the face and arms.

10. Sunscreen should be reapplied every 4 hours.

For more information, visit USA Health online.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.