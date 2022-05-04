Investigators say man charged at law enforcement with ‘butcher knife’, five deputies shot and killed him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tense stand-off Tuesday night ended in a hail of gunfire.

Investigators say multiple deputies shot at Kenneth Sikes who was armed with a muddy knife.

The deadly shooting happened as the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest Sikes on a federal probation violation warrant. He was found in a trailer Tuesday on Eastland Drive in Eight Mile, but refused to give up. After tear gas was used, MCSO says Sikes ran out of the trailer to a muddy area where he turned around and charged at them with the knife. With sikes just a few feet away, deputies opened fire.

“He sustained wounds in the front of his forearms which would indicate that the knife was raised,” said Sheriff Sam Cochran.

Investigators are still working to piece together exactly what happened, including how many shots were fired, but they do believe Sikes wanted this to happen.

“There were some conversations he had with other people after we put out that he was wanted that he was not going to give up and either he was going to kill the police or make the police kill him,” Cochran said.

While investigators continue to work the case, the one piece of evidence they will not have is body camera video.

MCSO is one of the law enforcement agencies in our area that does not use the technology. Sheriff Cochran says he feels they are not necessary and says state lawmakers need to address the issue before he will.

“To have those body cameras creates major problems for the department, major expenses and I’d rather have more deputies on the street than body cams at this point in time since the law is not clear,” he said.

Five deputies opened fire on Sikes and all are on paid leave.

No deputies were injured.

