Lights of Empowerment hosts Camp Beautiful Summer Camp

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Lights of Empowerment is a non-profit organization which was originated in 2010, with a mission to empower girls and young women in the community. Our curriculum was more focused on empowering adolescent girls during the tumultuous years of middle school to develop high self-esteem, communicating with other girls, develop inner strength, curtail fighting and promote healthy behaviors. Most of all we are teaching them to value themselves and celebrate their beauty inside and out.

At the present time we do not have a website, due to stopping our programs over the past 4 years. At this time, we no longer have a location, but we are partnering with a Christian women group and they are allowing us to use their building.

The organization is looking forward to hosting Camp Beautiful Summer Camp for Girls. It takes place on Ching Dairy Rd in Mobile from June 7-July 28, 2022 Tue-Thur 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Registration is until May 31 with a fee of $25. The weekly fee is $40 a week.

For more information, call (251) 382-7929

