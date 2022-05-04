Man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend, stealing her prescription medication at gunpoint

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old man is in jail accused of robbery after police say he stole prescription medication from his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Lonnie Jawuan Taylor of Prichard was booked in the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday and charged with first-degree robbery.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Joe Bailey Park in the 700 block of Magnolia Road around 7:25 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery and were told the victim’s ex-boyfriend produced a handgun, demanded her prescription medication, then hit her multiple times before taking the medication and fleeing.

Taylor’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

