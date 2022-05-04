Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend, stealing her prescription medication at gunpoint

Lonnie Jawuan Taylor
Lonnie Jawuan Taylor(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old man is in jail accused of robbery after police say he stole prescription medication from his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Lonnie Jawuan Taylor of Prichard was booked in the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday and charged with first-degree robbery.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Joe Bailey Park in the 700 block of Magnolia Road around 7:25 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery and were told the victim’s ex-boyfriend produced a handgun, demanded her prescription medication, then hit her multiple times before taking the medication and fleeing.

Taylor’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators say missing convicted murderer, Lauderdale County corrections officer had...
Investigators say missing convicted murderer, Lauderdale County corrections officer had 'special relationship'
Autopsy: Accused Mississippi gunman died from smoke inhalation
Autopsy: Accused Mississippi gunman died from smoke inhalation
Zyre Javon Wallace
Man surrenders in connection with shooting that wounded teen
Disassembly of courtesy piers at The Launch at ICW began Tuesday as the first step in fixing...
Baldwin County reveals plan to fix crooked boat ramps at The Launch at ICW