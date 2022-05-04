Man surrenders in connection with shooting that wounded teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Theodore man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that wounded a teenage girl last week.

Zyre Javon Wallace, 22, surrendered Tuesday at Mobile County Metro Jail and is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight April 27. Officers responding to a report of one shot in the 2400 block of Osage Avenue found a 17-year-old girl who had been grazed by a bullet fired into the vehicle in which she was riding. The victim was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle for treatment.

A bond hearing for Wallace is scheduled Thursday, according to jail records.

