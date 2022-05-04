Meet Pixy, Snapchat selfie drone

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Are you ready for this!! Snapchat is flying in a selfie drone.

On Twitter, SnapPixy posting, “Meet Pixy your friendly flying camera.”

Snapchat is knowns for its AR lenses on phones, which overlay art on a selfie. But this latest device might be the next craze. The yellow drone helps people take selfies, from up high, without selfie stick. It comes as several social media giants are stepping up their AR offerings.

The Pixy operates on its own taking videos as it flies. It’s described as a companion to Snapchat. Videos from flights are wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories.

From there, use Snapchat’s editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to customize what you capture. With a few taps, users can automatically crop into portrait and apply Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform.

Pixy is available for purchase today in the United States and France while supplies last for $229.99.

Head to Pixy.com for more information.

