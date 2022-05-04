Meeting held Tuesday to discuss the continued exploration of the shipwreck Clotilda

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Here in the Mobile river since 1860, the Clotilda remains the last known slave ship to come to the country. People gathered Tuesday night in Africatown to learn more about the ship.

And for a descendent, this was an opportunity that they couldn’t pass up.

“I’m really curious to see what the plans are, and to possibly voice my opinion about whether the ship should be raised or, what the future of the Clotilda is,” Veda Tunstall said.

Tunstall heard stories about the ship all her life. Her third-great grandparents were on the Clotilda. She said she’s heard that some people want to raise it, but in her opinion, it should stay where it is.

“There’s a chance for destruction. There’s too much of a threat if it’s on land. I personally think it should not be raised. I don’t think it can be preserved properly,” Tunstall said.

Nonetheless, Tunstall says meetings like this are important for preserving history. Something that her family has never stopped doing.

“We’re already doing that. Our families are already passing this information down to our children. We have our ways that we’re keeping the story alive,” Tunstall said.

