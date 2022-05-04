Mobile County Sportsplex could receive $4 million towards expansion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission identified over 30 projects that will be considered for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. One of those is the Mobile County Sportsplex which could see $4 million go towards its expansion.

“There’s been pent-up need for that type of facility for a very very long time. Probably for the better part of two decades,” said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson.

Right now, phase one of the soccer complex part of the project is already complete. It features three lighted soccer fields along with restrooms and parking for around 200 vehicles.

“They have seen a lot of activity,” said Hudson. “A lot of use and not only for soccer. They’re being used for lacrosse a couple of nights a week we’ve had flag football and ultimate frisbee.”

More could be coming soon. County Commission President Connie Hudson says the plan is to expand the soccer complex to ten fields. The sportsplex will also feature a new 40,000 square foot aquatic center which is a big need for our area

“A 25 yard by the 25-meter pool is what we anticipate at this point also a warmup pool. It’ll have the other amenities, locker rooms, concessions, bleachers that’ll seat 500 spectators,” added Hudson.

It’s a big need in our area as most swimming events are held at bishop state, but those pools can only handle so much.

“The City of Mobile Swim Association with their 800 plus membership. When they have swim meets, large swim meets, they Can’t hold them in Mobile County,” added Hudson.

Now not only will the sportsplex help solve that problem but it should also make the Mobile area more attractive to those looking to move here.

“Quality of life is a major component to whether or not people are interested in moving to the Mobile area or Mobile County,” said Hudson.

Commissioner Hudson says the design for the aquatic center is closed to being finished and work will be started once they have the funding. Meanwhile, phase two of the soccer complex will include adding two more soccer fields to bring the total to five. She hopes to start work on the new fields by the end of the summer.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.