MPD seeks public’s help locating missing Wilmer teen

Hailey Brooks
Hailey Brooks(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating 18-year-old Hailey Brooks.

Brooks was last seen at Ascension Providence before discharging herself at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

She is from Wilmer and is unfamiliar with the area, according to police.

Brooks is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has long brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

