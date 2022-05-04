MPD seeks public’s help locating missing Wilmer teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating 18-year-old Hailey Brooks.

Brooks was last seen at Ascension Providence before discharging herself at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

She is from Wilmer and is unfamiliar with the area, according to police.

Brooks is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has long brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.