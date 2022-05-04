Advertise With Us
Portion of Fairhope Avenue closed for weeks
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A portion of Fairhope Avenue has closed due a construction project that is expected to last for 10 weeks.

Crews are working on the second phase of a sewer improvement project on the stretch of road between Greeno Road and Ingleside Avenue.

Lt. Shane Nolte with the Fairhope Police Department suggested several for detours.

“There are the options to get into town obviously you can use Section Street at 98 or Scenic 98, whichever you want to call it,” Nolte said.

“On the north end of town, Gayfer is a good way in. Morphy (may) be another route...even as far down as 44 to Section Street and into town that way as well,” he said.

