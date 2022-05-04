Recipe: Posey’s Biscuits

Lucy Greer shares this family recipe in honor of her grandmother, Posey!

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups all purpose flour

1 cup Crisco shortening, cubed

4 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

8 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/3 cup milk

STEPS:

Sift together flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a large bowl. Add shortening. Cut shortening into dry ingredients using a fork or a pastry cutter. Shortening should be about the size of peas.

Gently mix in milk. Add a little more milk if needed just so dough comes together. Do not over mix.

Roll dough out onto a floured surface until about 1/4 inch thick. Cut out biscuits and place on a parchment lined baking sheet that has been sprayed with non stick spray.

Bake at 450 for 10-12 minutes until lightly browned.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart !---

