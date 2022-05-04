Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Shootout at a Theodore gas station sends one man to the hospital, innocent bystanders running for their lives

Police say the person who was shot was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Intense video of a gun battle was all captured on surveillance video at a busy Theodore gas station.

According to Mobile Police two men were shooting at each other in the middle of the day Monday, sending innocent bystanders running for their lives.

Joseph Calyore who is a store clerk at the Raceway Gas Station was inside working when all this happened.

“Folks started scattering,” Calyore said. “I ended up ducking in between the aisles cause I couldn’t tell which way the bullets were flying.”

A black Toyota in the front parking lot got sprayed with bullets by one of the shooters.

Calyore disappointed by the reckless behavior.

“A complete disregard for humanity because there’s innocent people out there just coming in to shop that could get hit by a round,” Calyore said.

Innocent people like one woman who walked outside seconds before the barrage of bullets were feet away from her as she ran away.

Another customer also caught right in the crossfire as he ducks behind his truck, narrowly missing the bullets.

The clerk says innocent lives could have easily been lost over nothing.

“They don’t know how to use “these” anymore and they’re quick to take a life and it’s stupid,” Calyore said. “Put the guns down you’re killing each other, members of the community, innocent people that want nothing to do with that lifestyle. Stop making the streets a warzone.”

Police say the person who was shot was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

So far no one has been arrested.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The meeting was held in Africatown
Meeting held Tuesday to discuss the continued exploration of the shipwreck Clotilda
Africantown meeting gave chance to learn about Clotilda, share opinion on what should happen to...
Africantown meeting gave chance to learn about Clotilda, share opinion on what should happen to it
Video captures gunfight at busy Theodore gas station
Video captures gunfight at busy Theodore gas station
Jamarkus Holifield sentenced to 20 years in Grand Hall shooting that killed teen
Jamarkus Holifield sentenced to 20 years in Grand Hall shooting that killed teen