Shootout at a Theodore gas station sends one man to the hospital, innocent bystanders running for their lives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Intense video of a gun battle was all captured on surveillance video at a busy Theodore gas station.

According to Mobile Police two men were shooting at each other in the middle of the day Monday, sending innocent bystanders running for their lives.

Joseph Calyore who is a store clerk at the Raceway Gas Station was inside working when all this happened.

“Folks started scattering,” Calyore said. “I ended up ducking in between the aisles cause I couldn’t tell which way the bullets were flying.”

A black Toyota in the front parking lot got sprayed with bullets by one of the shooters.

Calyore disappointed by the reckless behavior.

“A complete disregard for humanity because there’s innocent people out there just coming in to shop that could get hit by a round,” Calyore said.

Innocent people like one woman who walked outside seconds before the barrage of bullets were feet away from her as she ran away.

Another customer also caught right in the crossfire as he ducks behind his truck, narrowly missing the bullets.

The clerk says innocent lives could have easily been lost over nothing.

“They don’t know how to use “these” anymore and they’re quick to take a life and it’s stupid,” Calyore said. “Put the guns down you’re killing each other, members of the community, innocent people that want nothing to do with that lifestyle. Stop making the streets a warzone.”

Police say the person who was shot was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

So far no one has been arrested.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.