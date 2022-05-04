Storms possible Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in the level 2 slight risk. The timing looks like Friday morning for most areas.

A few widely scattered thundershowers popped up long Interstate 10 again this afternoon. These showers fired up along the sea breeze and remained isolated in nature. The atmosphere looks mainly stable again Thursday. However, a stray shower remains possible.

Expect temperatures to continue to run well above average. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s with daytime highs in the upper 80s this week.

A surface front will bring our next good rain chance on Friday. We should see drier conditions for the weekend, especially Sunday for Mother’s Day. There is no sign of a change in the temperature pattern. Things are trending warmer than average through late next week.

The rip current risk will remain moderate this week. We could see a high risk by Friday along the front.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.