Warm and humid for Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a warm and humid start to the day yet again on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m. Most spots will flirt with 90 degrees before the day is over so plan on having to find ways to keep cool. As for rain chances, they still won’t be overwhelming today or tomorrow. Rain chances will only be 10%, but will increase to 60% on Friday as a front approaches the Gulf Coast. The front won’t move through so we won’t get a drop in temperature but we’ll see a widespread risk of rain and storms. There is also a risk of severe storms on Friday. For now, the risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5. The main threats are gusty winds and hail, but a tornado can’t be ruled out so make sure you have a way to get warnings and that you stay weather aware all day! Only scattered storms are expected Saturday with no rain for Mother’s Day Sunday, but high temps will stay in the upper 80s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.