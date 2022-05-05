Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

3 arrested during drug bust in Prichard

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on drugs charges after Mobile police officers and the SWAT Team executed a search warrant in Prichard on Tuesday.

Algernon Grayson, 22, along with Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 24, were picked up after a search of a house on North Joseph Avenue yesterday. The SWAT Team and a K-9 officer recovered marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone and three guns, according to investigators.

Bond hearings for the trio are scheduled Thursday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrest made in Dollar General stabbing
Arrest made in Dollar General stabbing
One of “Mobile’s Most Wanted is no longer at large. After being on the run for more than a...
Trenteon King could face federal gun charges
Inching along -- Spire's gas line expansion is underway near Spanish Fort. Back around the...
Spire relocating gopher tortoises discovered in path of expansion project
Spire relocating gopher tortoises discovered in path of expansion project
Spire relocating gopher tortoises discovered in path of expansion project