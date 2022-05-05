3 arrested during drug bust in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on drugs charges after Mobile police officers and the SWAT Team executed a search warrant in Prichard on Tuesday.

Algernon Grayson, 22, along with Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 24, were picked up after a search of a house on North Joseph Avenue yesterday. The SWAT Team and a K-9 officer recovered marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone and three guns, according to investigators.

Bond hearings for the trio are scheduled Thursday.

