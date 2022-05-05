Airbus to build second A320 assembly line in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Airbus has confirmed to FOX10 News that it plans to build a second A320 assembly line in Mobile.

The company released its first quarter report for 2022 today.

It says it plans to increase its monthly production of the A320 to 75 aircraft a month in 2025 and the Port City is expected to play a major role.

“Mobile will play a key role in Airbus’ plans to significantly increase global production rates in coming years,” said James Darcy, vice president of communications for Airbus.

The company is expected to announce more details on the expansion in Mobile at a meeting on Monday.

