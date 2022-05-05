Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Airbus to build second A320 assembly line in Mobile

File shot of Airbus announcing the construction of its Mobile facility.
File shot of Airbus announcing the construction of its Mobile facility.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Airbus has confirmed to FOX10 News that it plans to build a second A320 assembly line in Mobile.

The company released its first quarter report for 2022 today.

It says it plans to increase its monthly production of the A320 to 75 aircraft a month in 2025 and the Port City is expected to play a major role.

“Mobile will play a key role in Airbus’ plans to significantly increase global production rates in coming years,” said James Darcy, vice president of communications for Airbus.

The company is expected to announce more details on the expansion in Mobile at a meeting on Monday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrest made after shooting on Crawford Lane
Arrest made after shooting on Crawford Lane
Arrest made in Dollar General stabbing
Arrest made in Dollar General stabbing
Sand sculpture will be made to honor Cassie Carli, show support for family
Sand sculpture will be made to honor Cassie Carli, show support for family
Airbus to build second A320 assembly line in Mobile
Airbus to build second A320 assembly line in Mobile
ECSO: Man flips car after trying to check into resort with fake ID
ECSO: Man flips car after trying to check into resort with fake ID