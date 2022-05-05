Airbus planning expansion in Mobile as industry sees growing need for new airplanes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Airbus is planning a major expansion in the Port City and that means jobs.

The plane manufacturer announced this week that they are going to start building more aircraft in Mobile in the next few years.

It comes as the world takes off again after a two-year COVID slowdown.

With travel back, airlines now need more planes to get passengers on their way.

“Production is going to ramp up over the next several years and by 2024 we will actually be producing more narrow-body aircraft at Boeing and Airbus than we did pre-pandemic and it’s just going to continue to grow from there,” said Brian Prentice, a Partner at Oliver Wyman.

That need prompting Airbus to step up its game in Mobile.

The company announced plans to build a second A-320 final assembly line at Brookley Field. The company says it will help them push out roughly 75 aircraft a month worldwide.

Prentice is a consultant with 20 years in the aviation industry. He says a new Mobile assembly line will help the company keep up with demand.

“It’s a good thing for the North American aerospace industry and I’m excited to see an additional Airbus final assembly line in Mobile,” Prentice said.

But a recent survey conducted by Prentice’s company shows one of the things that could throw a wrench in Airbus’ plan is finding enough workers to assemble planes.

“One of the things we heard in North America is that 60% of airlines and people who repair aircraft and people who make aircraft are delaying or postponing growth plans because they can’t find enough skilled workers,” Prentice said.

Currently, Airbus exclusively assembles single-aisle aircraft in Mobile. Prentice says those types of planes account for 55 percent of the global fleet which is expected to grow to 65 percent by the end of the decade.

That growth could put Mobile in a prime position moving forward as Airbus and other companies look to fill the need for more planes.

“I think we’ll definitely see new assembly plants around the world,” Prentice said. “The supply chain is gearing up and getting ready to deliver all the parts that are needed for those assembly plants.”

Airbus is set to reveal a lot more details about the new assembly line on Monday.

