Arrest made in Dollar General stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man at a Dollar General on Broad Street.

Investigators said Jeffery Blount got into an argument with the victim Tuesday. Witnesses said they were shopping for beer.

FOX10 News was told the victim was able made it across the street before collapsing in the grass. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Blount is charged with second-degree assault. A bond hearing is schedule Thursday, according to jail records.

