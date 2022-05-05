The City of Saraland is hosting the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama Fraud Summit May 12, 2022. It takes place at the Saraland civic Center from 9-11 a.m. Speakers include: Alabama Securities Commission, Mobile District Attorney, Senior Medicare Patrol, Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama, and many more.

Lunch will be provided by Investor Protection Trust. Call (251) 679-5511 to reserve your free ticket today.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.