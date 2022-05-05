Advertise With Us
The Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama Fraud Summit

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Saraland is hosting the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama Fraud Summit May 12, 2022. It takes place at the Saraland civic Center from 9-11 a.m. Speakers include: Alabama Securities Commission, Mobile District Attorney, Senior Medicare Patrol, Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama, and many more.

Lunch will be provided by Investor Protection Trust. Call (251) 679-5511 to reserve your free ticket today.

