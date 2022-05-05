City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation May Events

Get ready for a fun month with the City of Mobile! Check of the events for May below.

5.7.22 Market in the Park

Every Saturday in Cathedral Square 7:30a-12:00pm beginning 5.7.22 [10 weeks]

Every Thursday in Trinity Gardens Park 3:00-6:00pm beginning 5.26.22 [7 weeks]

Our Certified Farmer’s Market returns for the 2022 Spring/Summer season! Buy locally-grown, locally-produced, and homemade items at Market in the Park!

5.13.22 – ArtWalk – Celebrating National Photography Month and National Pet Month

We will be in Cathedral Square with all of the fun! We will be featuring local photographers who are bringing photo set ups for you to snap some pics of your pets! Take some pictures and get to know some local photographers. Check out some of their portfolios as well!

5.13.22 – Roll Mobile

Roll Mobile is returning for Year #2! We are, once again, turning the streets around Bienville Square into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! Grab your skates and get ready to ROLL, Mobile! Listen to a live DJ and skate the square from 6:00-9:00pm (during ArtWalk)! Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed.

Saturdays at the Coop 5.14.22

7:00-10:00pm

Cooper Riverside Park

We continue our Saturdays at the Coop season with Nappie Award Winning Country Artist Brandon Blackburn! Bring your own snacks, coolers, chairs, and blankets to celebrate and enjoy the night with us! We are also sharing May Saturdays at the Coop as “Bike Night”, so if you want to bring your motorcycle to the park, we would love to see them all parked along the waterfront while we dance the night away!

Friday Night Live [BOAT BASH] 5.27.23

6:00-11:00pm – Cooper Riverside Park

The next installment in our Friday Night Live, quarterly concert series, will be in Cooper Riverside Park. For this boat bash, we are inviting those who would like to pull up to the park and tie off your boat for the concert, to do so! We will have music from two bands: Smokey Jones and the Three Dollar Pistols and the Spunk Monkees! Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks, and have a great evening at the park!

