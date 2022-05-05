ECSO: Man flips car after trying to check into resort with fake ID

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A man’s car overturned when he fled from deputies after trying to check into resort with a fake ID, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Jonte Bates was using a fake ID and credit cards to try to check into a beach resort on Portofino Dive on Pensacola Beach. Resort staffers called law enforcement. When deputies arrived, Bates fled after being tazed. But he didn’t get far, flipping his car over, authorities said.

A searched of the car turned up equipment to make fake IDs as well as drugs and a gun. authorities said.

Bates is facing several charges.

