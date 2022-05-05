Event to honor Cassie Carli taking place Saturday at Navarre Beach

Advertise With Us
This Saturday an artist will be keeping Cassie Carli’s memory alive.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An entire sand sculpture will be built in her honor at Navarre Beach.

Back in April, Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn outside Birmingham after being reported missing on March 27.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo had a connection to the property where her body was found.

He was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information, and destruction of evidence.

Spanevelo will be back in court Thursday in Santa Rosa County for an arraignment.

All the proceeds from this weekend’s event will go directly to the family.

No one has been charged in her death.

FOX 10 News is still waiting on the details of Carli’s autopsy.

The Facebook page to follow the event is, Cassie Carli Celebration Sculpture.

