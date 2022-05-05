Fairhope PD seeks man for question about use of a debit card

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the use of a debit card.

Police said the man found a debit card in a store there, then used it to ring up cash and merchandise to the tune of $900.

Video of the man shows a tattoo on the inside of his right arm. He was last seen driving away in a gray car with a sun roof.

Anyone with information about the man or the crime is asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department.

