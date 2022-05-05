Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Fairhope PD seeks man for question about use of a debit card

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the use of a debit card.

Police said the man found a debit card in a store there, then used it to ring up cash and merchandise to the tune of $900.

Video of the man shows a tattoo on the inside of his right arm. He was last seen driving away in a gray car with a sun roof.

Anyone with information about the man or the crime is asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cell to Assault Nail Salon Worker
Mobile police say woman used cell phone to assault nail salon worker
USA Health holds topping off ceremony for new physician building
USA Health holds topping off ceremony for new physician building
Shootout at Theodore gas station sends man to hospital as innocent bystanders run for their lives
Shootout at Theodore gas station sends man to hospital as innocent bystanders run for their lives
USA Health holds topping off ceremony for new physician building
USA Health holds topping off ceremony for new physician building