Mobile police arrest suspect in Azalea Road murder

Arrest made.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made an arrest in a homicide at apartment complex on Azalea Road.

Jakaylen Armstead, 21, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of shooting of a 17-year-old boy. The shooting happened April 23 at Azalea Pointe Apartments, 651 Azalea Rd. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital where he late died, police said.

According to police, the murder occurred during a shooting incident between the teen and another man, 21-year-old Crossiveiceio Coates, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said that Armstead was involved in that shooting as well.

