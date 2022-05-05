Mobile police arrest suspect in Azalea Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made an arrest in a homicide at apartment complex on Azalea Road.

Jakaylen Armstead, 21, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of shooting of a 17-year-old boy. The shooting happened April 23 at Azalea Pointe Apartments, 651 Azalea Rd. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital where he late died, police said.

According to police, the murder occurred during a shooting incident between the teen and another man, 21-year-old Crossiveiceio Coates, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said that Armstead was involved in that shooting as well.

---

