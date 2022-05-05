Mobile police say woman used cell phone to assault nail salon worker

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a salon employee got “nailed” by an irate customer.

This is 19 year old Chyna Hickman. According to investigators, last month Hickman asked for more services at the nail salon, but an employee refused to do it, demanding Hickman pay for the other beauty services she received, first. When Hickman tried to leave without paying for anything, police say the employee locked the door, then got out her cell phone to call police. Hickman became even more irate according to MPD, fighting over the worker’s cell, before grabbing her own, and slamming it, repeatedly, into the employee’s head, opening up a gash. Hickman left the scene before police got there. She hasn’t been seen since, although investigators believe she’s still in the Mobile area.

Chyna Hickman is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She’s charged with Third Degree Robbery, and Assault. If you have seen Chyna Hickman, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call-you don’t have to leave your name.

